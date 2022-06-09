APD releases body camera footage of officer-involved shooting in southeast Austin

The Austin Police Department has released officer worn body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting on May 26.

The footage shows APD officers asking a man inside a pickup truck, 48-year-old Robert Hammitt, to exit the vehicle. Hammitt fires shots, leading five responding officers to fire shots back.

Hammitt called 911 just before 5 a.m. and told dispatchers he was being followed by law enforcement vehicles.

He goes on to tell the dispatcher he was surrounded by armed police officers and members of the National Guard, and said they would not let him leave the area. Hammitt said he did not know where he was.

"At the time of the call, there were no police officers or National Guardsmen on this scene," APD Chief Joseph Chacon said.

Hammitt appeared to be speaking to people who were not there, telling the dispatcher "I'm trying to talk to them and they're not talking to me."

He begged a person, or multiple people, not to shoot him.

Hammitt denied having any weapons of his own, but fired seconds after opening his truck door for officers.

He later died at the scene. No one else was injured.