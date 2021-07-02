APD enforcing personal watercraft ban on Lake Austin

The Austin Police Department will enforce a personal watercraft ban on Lake Austin from sunset Friday to sunrise Monday.

"It’s just gonna be a busy weekend," explained Senior Police Officer Mark Bozyk with the department’s Lake Patrol Unit.

According to the department, personal watercrafts include wet bikes, motorized surfboards and similar devices designed to be operated by a person sitting, standing, or kneeling. Non-motorized devices such as kayaks, canoes and paddleboards can still be used along with conventional boats.

"We’re looking out for the drivers of the boats who are not operating in a safe way. For example, we have a rule… you have to stay on the right half of the lake just like you’re driving a car here in the US. Some people don’t know that and they basically drive into traffic. That’s one thing we’re going to stop." said Senior Police Officer Christian Golecki.

The department is urging those using Austin waterways to follow the Texas Water Safety Act and City of Austin boating laws and ordinances. Police ask lakegoers to call 9-1-1 to report reckless boating and emergencies.

The eight-person Lake Patrol Unit covers Lake Austin, Lady Bird Lake, and Decker Lake.

In August, or September, Bozyk is one of two officers who may be temporarily moved back to patrol due to budget cuts.

"Patrol is the backbone of policing. So if that’s what happens, I can’t really do anything about it. I just, you know, go with the changes." he said.

Auxiliary officers are able to supplement the unit with restrictions. There needs to be at least two officers on a boat at all times, and one of them must be a Lake Patrol Unit officer due to their advanced training.

"If we were down to three [Lake Patrol] officers on each shift, so six total and then two supervisors, so that potentially leaving four officers on each shift — we only can operate two boats safely according to our standard operating procedures. … So you could see how that would leave one lake unoccupied." said Bozyk.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

APD to enforce No Refusal, personal watercraft ban on July 4 weekend

APD Lake Patrol Unit prepares to lose two of eight officers

First responders urge caution on water following incident on Longhorn Dam

Four women pulled to safety after almost going over Longhorn Dam

City of Austin announces plan to monitor lakes for harmful algae

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter