Today is Election Day | What you need to know

The Brief Texas polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time today, and anyone in line by 7 p.m. is legally permitted to cast a ballot. Voters must present an acceptable photo ID or sign a Reasonable Impediment Declaration with supporting documentation to vote in person. Key federal, statewide, judicial, and legislative offices are on the ballot across Texas, with specific precinct locations determined by county of residence.



Millions of Texans are heading to the polls today/Tuesday as doors open across the state for Election Day, marking the final opportunity for registered voters to cast their ballots in the 2026 general election.

When are polls open on Election Day?

With early voting wrapping up last Friday, poll sites opened at 7 a.m. local time and will remain open until 7 p.m. State and county election officials remind voters that anyone waiting in line by 7 p.m. is legally permitted to cast their ballot.

Where do I vote? How to find your precinct

Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. Visit your county's election page for the polling locations and sample ballots.

You will also be able to find election day voting locations by visiting the state's webpage , which will be populated with voting sites a few days before election day. Or, you may want to contact the Election Official for State and County Elections in your county.

What You Need at the Polls

Texas law requires voters to present an acceptable form of photo identification before casting a ballot in person.

Acceptable Photo IDs Include: Texas Driver License (issued by DPS) Texas Personal Identification Card (issued by DPS) Texas Election Identification Certificate (issued by DPS) Texas Handgun License (issued by DPS) U.S. Military Identification Card with photograph U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photograph U.S. Passport (book or card)

Texas Driver License (issued by DPS)

Texas Personal Identification Card (issued by DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (issued by DPS)

Texas Handgun License (issued by DPS)

U.S. Military Identification Card with photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photograph

U.S. Passport (book or card)

For voters aged 18 to 69, photo identification may be expired by up to four years. For voters 70 and older, photo IDs may be expired for any length of time if otherwise valid.

Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain an acceptable photo ID can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and show a supporting form of ID—such as a voter registration certificate, current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck showing their name and address.

What’s on the ballot

A wide array of federal, statewide, regional, and local offices are on the Texas ballot:

Federal Races: A U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. John Cornyn, alongside all 38 Texas seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, which are being decided under newly redrawn congressional maps.

Statewide Executive & Judicial Races: Top leadership posts including Texas Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller of Public Accounts, Land Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner, and one Railroad Commissioner seat. Judicial races feature four seats on the Texas Supreme Court, three on the Court of Criminal Appeals, and three on the 15th Court of Appeals.

Regional & Local Contests: Eight seats on the State Board of Education, 16 state Senate seats, all 150 state House seats, seven Court of Appeals Chief Justices, and localized county or judicial positions.

Mail-In Ballots & Reporting Issues

Mail Ballot Deadlines: Completed mail-in ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. local time on Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by county election officers by 5 p.m. on Nov. 4. Special deadlines apply for military voters (received by Nov. 9) and overseas voters (received by Nov. 8). Voters may also hand-deliver their absentee ballot to their county elections office on Election Day with a valid ID while polls are open.

Assistance & Voter Hotline: Voters can double-check their assigned precinct, view sample ballots, or verify registration by searching the 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov. Voters can double-check their assigned precinct, view sample ballots, or verify registration by searching the Texas Secretary of State Voter Portal . To report polling problems or request election assistance, voters can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free hotline ator email