2026 election: Central Texas Election Day hours, locations
AUSTIN, Texas - Election Day is here!
On the ballot this fall are major national and state positions, including Texas Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as local offices, school bonds and boards, and more.
Voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you arrive at your polling location and get in line before 7 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.
Below are the Election Day locations and sample ballots for Central Texas counties:
Bastrop County
Election Day locations
Bastrop County voters can cast their ballot at any of the locations listed below:
- Aqua Water Supply, 401 Old Austin Hwy., Bastrop
- River Valley Christian Fellowship, 1224 W. Hwy 71, Bastrop
- Bastrop County Courthouse Annex, 804 Pecan St., Bastrop
- Paige Community Center, 107 S. Main St., Paige
- Bastrop County Community Center, 15 American Legion Dr., Bastrop
- Smithville Rec Center, 106 Royston St., Smithville
- Rosanky Community Center, 135 Main St., Rosanky
- Bastrop County Cedar Creek Annex, 5785 FM 535, Cedar Creek
- Cedar Creek United Methodist Church, 5630 FM 535, Cedar Creek
- Red Rock Community Center, 114 Red Rock Rd., Red Rock
- North Bastrop County Community Annex, 702 Bull Run, Elgin
- Elgin Recreation Center, 361 SH 95, Elgin
- Faith Lutheran Church, 230 Waco St., McDade
- Family Worship Center, 2425 FM 1704, Elgin
- Bastrop County ESD#2 Station 4, 1432 N. Hwy 95, Bastrop
Sample ballot
To view your sample ballot, click here to access and provide your name and date of birth.
For more information on Bastrop County elections, click here.
Bell County
Election Day locations
Bell County voters can cast their ballot at any polling site in the county.
Click here or check out the PDF below for the locations.
Sample ballot
Bell County has sample ballots by precinct and political subdivision.
For more information on Bell County elections, click here.
Bexar County
Election Day locations
Bexar County voters can cast their ballot at any polling site in the county.
Click here or check out the PDF below for the locations.
Sample ballot
Bexar County has a generic sample ballot available here, as well as individual sample ballots searchable by voter name and house number.
There is also a specific sample ballot for the special improvement districts: Eastridge SID, Holly Heights SID, Jones Avenue MMD, Sloane Oak SID, and Sunshine Trails SID.
For more information on Bexar County elections, click here.
Blanco County
Election Day locations
Blanco County voters can use any of the following polling sites:
- First Baptist Church — Fellowship Hall, 1200 4th Street, Blanco
- Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 285 281 Loop, Johnson City
- Blanco County Courthouse Annex - Hoppe Room, 101 E. Cypress Street, Johnson City
- Round Mountain Fire Hall, 8480 US Highway 281, Round Mountain
- Blanco County South Annex, 402 Blanco Ave, Blanco
Sample ballot
Blanco County has sample ballots by precinct: 102, 201, 302, 303, and 401.
For more information on Blanco County elections, click here.
Burnet County
Election Day locations
Burnet County voters can use any polling location in the county:
- Burnet County Agrilife, 607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet
- Bertram Community Center, 340 S. Gabriel St., Bertram
- Briggs Firehouse, 2285 Hwy 183, Briggs
- Church of Christ, 711 Broadway, Marble Falls
- Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View, Granite Shoals
- Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Rd., Granite Shoals
- Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Dr., Highland Haven
- Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Dept., 303 County Road 118B, Burnet
- Lake Victor Community Center, 200 Lake Avenue, Lake Victor
- Meadowlakes City Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., #B, Meadowlakes
- Naruna Church, 9170 FM 1478, Lampasas
- Oakalla Community Center, 29011 FM 963, Oakalla
- Silver Creek Community Center, 101 County Road 128, Burnet
- Smithwick Community Center, 10800 E. FM 1431, Marble Falls
- Spicewood Community Center, 7901 County Road 404, Spicewood
- Texas Tech at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Pkwy., Marble Falls
Sample ballot
Burnet County has sample ballots by precinct.
For more information on Burnet County elections, click here.
Caldwell County
Election Day locations
Caldwell County voters must use their designated Election Precinct on Election Day.
Click here or check out the PDF below for the locations.
Sample ballot
Caldwell County has sample ballots by precinct as well as a comprehensive sample ballot.
For more information on Caldwell County elections, click here.
Comal County
Election Day locations
Comal County voters can use any polling location in the county.
Click here or check out the PDF below for the locations.
Sample ballot
Comal County has sample ballots by precinct.
For more information on Comal County elections, click here.
Fayette County
Election Day locations
Fayette County voters must use their designated Election Precinct on Election Day.
- 101 (La Grange North) — La Grange City Hall Council Chambers, 155 E. Colorado St, La Grange
- 110 (Warda) — Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 FM 1482, Warda
- 112 (Plum) — St. Peter & Paul Parish Church Hall, 136 Plum Church Rd, West Point
- 201 (La Grange East) — La Grange Church of Christ, 646 E. SH 71 Business, La Grange
- 204 (Fayetteville) — Fayetteville Community Center, 202 West Main, Fayetteville
- 207 (Round Top) — Round Top American Legion Hall, 1502 N SH 237, Round Top
- 301 (La Grange West) — St. Paul's Lutheran Church Education Building, 427 S. Washington, La Grange
- 315 (Cistern) — St. Cyril & Methodius Parish, 113 Manchester, Cistern
- 316 (Flatonia) — Flatonia Civic Center, 208 E. North Main, Flatonia
- 422 (Ammannsville) — Ammannsville KJT Hall, 7904 Mensik Rd, Schulenburg
- 423 (Holman) — Holman Parish Hall, 9937 FM 155, La Grange
- 425 (Schulenburg) — Schulenburg Public Library, 310 Simpson St, Schulenburg
Sample ballot
Fayette County has a generic sample ballot available here,
For more information on Fayette County elections, click here.
Gillespie County
Election Day locations
Gillespie County voters must use their designated Election Precinct on Election Day.
- Pct. 1 — Fredericksburg UMC, 180 N Llano St, Fredericksburg
- Pct. 2 — Bridge Church, 224 FM 2093, Fredericksburg
- Pct. 3 — Agri-Life Extension Office - Meeting Room A, 38 Business Court, Fredericksburg
- Pct. 4 — John William Klein Room, 115 N Crockett St, Fredericksburg
- Pct. 5 — First Baptist Church of Harper, 23038 W US Highway 290, Harper
- Pct. 6 — Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department, 14854 E US Highway 290, Stonewall
- Pct. 7 — Gillespie County Farm Bureau, 237 Equestrian Dr, Fredericksburg
- Pct. 8 - Willow City Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 2553 Ranch Road 1323, Willow City
- Pct. 9 — Doss Volunteer Fire Department, 14500 N Ranch Road 783, Doss
- Pct. 10 — Agri-Life Extension Office - Meeting Room C, 38 Business Court, Fredericksburg
- Pct. 12 — Faith Baptist Church, 3022 N State Highway 16, Fredericksburg
- Pct. 13 — The Barn at Rock House, 154 Rock House Dr, Fredericksburg
- Pct. 15 — Tierra Linda Volunteer Fire Department, 406 Oak Alley, Kerrville
Sample ballot
Gillespie County has sample ballots by precinct.
For more information on Gillespie County elections, click here.
Lee County
Election Day locations
Lee County voters can use any polling location in the county:
- Giddings Public Library Meeting Room, 276 N. Orange, Giddings
- Lee County Sheriff’s Office Training Room, 2122 FM 448, Giddings
- American Legion Hall—Lexington, 304 S. Rockdale, Lexington
- Blue Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 4184 W. FM 696, Lexington
- Dime Box Fire Station No. 1, 1010 Stephen F. Austin Blvd., Dime Box
- Giddings Fire Station Training Room, 151 W. Independence, Giddings
- Lincoln VFD Community Center, 1066 Main Ave, Lincoln
- South Lee County VFD, 4240 FM 448, Giddings
Sample ballot
Lee County has a generic sample ballot available here,
For more information on Lee County elections, click here.
Llano County
Election Day locations
Llano County voters can use any polling location in the county:
- City of Horseshoe Bay Council Chambers, 1 Community Dr., Horseshoe Bay
- Sunrise Beach City Civic Center Complex, 124 Sunrise Beach, Sunrise Beach
- Kingsland Public Library, 125 W. Polk, Kingsland
- East Llano County Annex, 8347 RM 1431 West Buchanan Dam
- Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 Ranch Rd 261, Buchanan Dam
- JP 4 Courtroom at Llano County Law Enforcement Center, 752 Andy Taylor Drive, Courtroom, Llano
- Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie, Llano
Sample ballot
Llano County has a generic sample ballot available here,
For more information on Llano County elections, click here.
Milam County
Election Day locations
Milam County voters can use any polling location in the county:
- First Methodist - Family Life Center, 112 N. Travis Ave., Cameron
- Cameron Housing Authority, 704 W. 6th St, Cameron
- Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main, Buckholts
- Thorndale Veterans Memorial Hall, 302 E. Moerbe, Thorndale
- Rockdale George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill Ave, Rockdale
- Milano VFD, 305 US 190, Milano
- Gause VFD, 102 N Main, Gause
Sample ballot
Milam County has sample ballots by precinct.
For more information on Milam County elections, click here.
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.
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The Source: Information in this report comes from each county's elections office and the Texas Secretary of State's office.