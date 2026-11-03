2026 election: Central Texas Election Day hours, locations

The Brief Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3 Voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check below for your county's polling locations; not all Central TX counties have countywide polling



Election Day is here!

On the ballot this fall are major national and state positions, including Texas Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as local offices, school bonds and boards, and more.

Voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you arrive at your polling location and get in line before 7 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.

Below are the Election Day locations and sample ballots for Central Texas counties:

Bastrop County

Election Day locations

Bastrop County voters can cast their ballot at any of the locations listed below:

Aqua Water Supply, 401 Old Austin Hwy., Bastrop

River Valley Christian Fellowship, 1224 W. Hwy 71, Bastrop

Bastrop County Courthouse Annex, 804 Pecan St., Bastrop

Paige Community Center, 107 S. Main St., Paige

Bastrop County Community Center, 15 American Legion Dr., Bastrop

Smithville Rec Center, 106 Royston St., Smithville

Rosanky Community Center, 135 Main St., Rosanky

Bastrop County Cedar Creek Annex, 5785 FM 535, Cedar Creek

Cedar Creek United Methodist Church, 5630 FM 535, Cedar Creek

Red Rock Community Center, 114 Red Rock Rd., Red Rock

North Bastrop County Community Annex, 702 Bull Run, Elgin

Elgin Recreation Center, 361 SH 95, Elgin

Faith Lutheran Church, 230 Waco St., McDade

Family Worship Center, 2425 FM 1704, Elgin

Bastrop County ESD#2 Station 4, 1432 N. Hwy 95, Bastrop

Sample ballot

To view your sample ballot, click here to access and provide your name and date of birth.

For more information on Bastrop County elections, click here.

Bell County

Election Day locations

Bell County voters can cast their ballot at any polling site in the county.

Click here or check out the PDF below for the locations.

Sample ballot

Bell County has sample ballots by precinct and political subdivision.

For more information on Bell County elections, click here.

Bexar County

Election Day locations

Bexar County voters can cast their ballot at any polling site in the county.

Click here or check out the PDF below for the locations.

Sample ballot

Bexar County has a generic sample ballot available here, as well as individual sample ballots searchable by voter name and house number.

There is also a specific sample ballot for the special improvement districts: Eastridge SID, Holly Heights SID, Jones Avenue MMD, Sloane Oak SID, and Sunshine Trails SID.

For more information on Bexar County elections, click here.

Blanco County

Election Day locations

Blanco County voters can use any of the following polling sites:

First Baptist Church — Fellowship Hall, 1200 4th Street, Blanco

Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 285 281 Loop, Johnson City

Blanco County Courthouse Annex - Hoppe Room, 101 E. Cypress Street, Johnson City

Round Mountain Fire Hall, 8480 US Highway 281, Round Mountain

Blanco County South Annex, 402 Blanco Ave, Blanco

Sample ballot

Blanco County has sample ballots by precinct: 102, 201, 302, 303, and 401.

For more information on Blanco County elections, click here.

Burnet County

Election Day locations

Burnet County voters can use any polling location in the county:

Burnet County Agrilife, 607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet

Bertram Community Center, 340 S. Gabriel St., Bertram

Briggs Firehouse, 2285 Hwy 183, Briggs

Church of Christ, 711 Broadway, Marble Falls

Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View, Granite Shoals

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Rd., Granite Shoals

Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Dr., Highland Haven

Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Dept., 303 County Road 118B, Burnet

Lake Victor Community Center, 200 Lake Avenue, Lake Victor

Meadowlakes City Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., #B, Meadowlakes

Naruna Church, 9170 FM 1478, Lampasas

Oakalla Community Center, 29011 FM 963, Oakalla

Silver Creek Community Center, 101 County Road 128, Burnet

Smithwick Community Center, 10800 E. FM 1431, Marble Falls

Spicewood Community Center, 7901 County Road 404, Spicewood

Texas Tech at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Pkwy., Marble Falls

Sample ballot

Burnet County has sample ballots by precinct.

For more information on Burnet County elections, click here.

Caldwell County

Election Day locations

Caldwell County voters must use their designated Election Precinct on Election Day.

Click here or check out the PDF below for the locations.

Sample ballot

Caldwell County has sample ballots by precinct as well as a comprehensive sample ballot.

For more information on Caldwell County elections, click here.

Comal County

Election Day locations

Comal County voters can use any polling location in the county.

Click here or check out the PDF below for the locations.

Sample ballot

Comal County has sample ballots by precinct.

For more information on Comal County elections, click here.

Fayette County

Election Day locations

Fayette County voters must use their designated Election Precinct on Election Day.

101 (La Grange North) — La Grange City Hall Council Chambers, 155 E. Colorado St, La Grange

110 (Warda) — Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 FM 1482, Warda

112 (Plum) — St. Peter & Paul Parish Church Hall, 136 Plum Church Rd, West Point

201 (La Grange East) — La Grange Church of Christ, 646 E. SH 71 Business, La Grange

204 (Fayetteville) — Fayetteville Community Center, 202 West Main, Fayetteville

207 (Round Top) — Round Top American Legion Hall, 1502 N SH 237, Round Top

301 (La Grange West) — St. Paul's Lutheran Church Education Building, 427 S. Washington, La Grange

315 (Cistern) — St. Cyril & Methodius Parish, 113 Manchester, Cistern

316 (Flatonia) — Flatonia Civic Center, 208 E. North Main, Flatonia

422 (Ammannsville) — Ammannsville KJT Hall, 7904 Mensik Rd, Schulenburg

423 (Holman) — Holman Parish Hall, 9937 FM 155, La Grange

425 (Schulenburg) — Schulenburg Public Library, 310 Simpson St, Schulenburg

Sample ballot

Fayette County has a generic sample ballot available here,

For more information on Fayette County elections, click here.

Gillespie County

Election Day locations

Gillespie County voters must use their designated Election Precinct on Election Day.

Pct. 1 — Fredericksburg UMC, 180 N Llano St, Fredericksburg

Pct. 2 — Bridge Church, 224 FM 2093, Fredericksburg

Pct. 3 — Agri-Life Extension Office - Meeting Room A, 38 Business Court, Fredericksburg

Pct. 4 — John William Klein Room, 115 N Crockett St, Fredericksburg

Pct. 5 — First Baptist Church of Harper, 23038 W US Highway 290, Harper

Pct. 6 — Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department, 14854 E US Highway 290, Stonewall

Pct. 7 — Gillespie County Farm Bureau, 237 Equestrian Dr, Fredericksburg

Pct. 8 - Willow City Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 2553 Ranch Road 1323, Willow City

Pct. 9 — Doss Volunteer Fire Department, 14500 N Ranch Road 783, Doss

Pct. 10 — Agri-Life Extension Office - Meeting Room C, 38 Business Court, Fredericksburg

Pct. 12 — Faith Baptist Church, 3022 N State Highway 16, Fredericksburg

Pct. 13 — The Barn at Rock House, 154 Rock House Dr, Fredericksburg

Pct. 15 — Tierra Linda Volunteer Fire Department, 406 Oak Alley, Kerrville

Sample ballot

Gillespie County has sample ballots by precinct.

For more information on Gillespie County elections, click here.

Lee County

Election Day locations

Lee County voters can use any polling location in the county:

Giddings Public Library Meeting Room, 276 N. Orange, Giddings

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Training Room, 2122 FM 448, Giddings

American Legion Hall—Lexington, 304 S. Rockdale, Lexington

Blue Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 4184 W. FM 696, Lexington

Dime Box Fire Station No. 1, 1010 Stephen F. Austin Blvd., Dime Box

Giddings Fire Station Training Room, 151 W. Independence, Giddings

Lincoln VFD Community Center, 1066 Main Ave, Lincoln

South Lee County VFD, 4240 FM 448, Giddings

Sample ballot

Lee County has a generic sample ballot available here,

For more information on Lee County elections, click here.

Llano County

Election Day locations

Llano County voters can use any polling location in the county:

City of Horseshoe Bay Council Chambers, 1 Community Dr., Horseshoe Bay

Sunrise Beach City Civic Center Complex, 124 Sunrise Beach, Sunrise Beach

Kingsland Public Library, 125 W. Polk, Kingsland

East Llano County Annex, 8347 RM 1431 West Buchanan Dam

Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 Ranch Rd 261, Buchanan Dam

JP 4 Courtroom at Llano County Law Enforcement Center, 752 Andy Taylor Drive, Courtroom, Llano

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie, Llano

Sample ballot

Llano County has a generic sample ballot available here,

For more information on Llano County elections, click here.

Milam County

Election Day locations

Milam County voters can use any polling location in the county:

First Methodist - Family Life Center, 112 N. Travis Ave., Cameron

Cameron Housing Authority, 704 W. 6th St, Cameron

Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main, Buckholts

Thorndale Veterans Memorial Hall, 302 E. Moerbe, Thorndale

Rockdale George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill Ave, Rockdale

Milano VFD, 305 US 190, Milano

Gause VFD, 102 N Main, Gause

Sample ballot

Milam County has sample ballots by precinct.

For more information on Milam County elections, click here.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

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