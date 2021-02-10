APD to hold press conference about arrests made in homicide cases

The Austin Police Department is planning on holding a press conference later today to talk about recent arrests made in open homicide cases. The arrests are related to homicides in November 2020 and December 2020.

APD is planning on holding the press conference around 1:30 p.m. today at the Robert Martinez, Sr. Central East Substation & Forensic Center. FOX 7 Austin will stream the press conference live on our website, news app, and Facebook page.

The press conference will cover arrests made for the following homicide cases:

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

APD: Man shot in road rage incident in Southeast Austin dies

A man shot in a road rage incident in Southeast Austin in November has died, says the Austin Police Department. APD says that the man, identified as Omar Munguia, succumbed to his injuries at St. David's South Austin Medical Center just after 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

APD says that at 9:11 p.m. Nov. 25, Austin 911 received a call about a vehicle crash at Montopolis Drive and Riverside Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found Munguia with critical injuries.

ATCEMS transported the man to an area hospital, where medical staff found that he had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that Munguia and the occupants of a four-door white sedan had gotten into a road rage incident. Multiple shots were fired from the sedan at Munguia's vehicle while traveling eastbound on Riverside Drive from Pleasant Valley Road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

APD: Woman killed in road rage incident in Southeast Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating a road rage incident in Southeast Austin that left a woman dead.

APD says that just after 7 p.m. on Dec. 26, Austin 911 got a call about an injured woman who had been shot during a road rage incident. Officers arrived and found her being tended to by family members and neighbors.

ATCEMS transported the woman to an area hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. She passed away Tuesday, December 29.