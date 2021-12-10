APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Dec. 10-13
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13.
Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.
Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.
Pediatric vaccinations for children 5-11 years are offered at four APH clinics. No appointment is required at the Delco Activity Center and the Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium. Shots for Tots clinics offer both COVID-19 pediatric and flu vaccinations by appointment only.
Pediatric vaccines are offered without an appointment at all Travis County sites except the Travis County Exposition Center.
To locate providers in your area with a supply of COVID-19 vaccines, go to Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov for Spanish), or text your zip code to 438829 (822862 for Spanish).
Friday, Dec. 10
Presidential Meadows Elementary School (Travis County)
- Time: 3:30 – 6:30 pm
- Address: 13252 George Bush St Manor, TX 78653
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 3-8 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 3-8 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 East Rundberg Ln., Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Saturday, Dec. 11
Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County/CTAHI)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Address: 1400 Tillery St #101 Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)
- Time: Vaccine: 9 a.m-2 p.m.
- Address: 5301B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Harmony Public School (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Address: 2124 St. Elmo Rd. Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
La Finca Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 9616 N. Lamar Blvd Suite 130 Austin, TX
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
El Rancho Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 8752 Research Blvd Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 2237-B E. Riverside Dr Austin, TX 78741
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Address: 1203 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 12-4 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Sunday, Dec. 12
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 12-4 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Thinkery (APH)
- Time: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Address: 1830 Simonds Ave., Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Monday, Dec. 13
Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County/CTAHI)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 1400 Tillery St #101 Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
IDEA Pflugerville (Travis County)
- Time: 10 am – 6 pm
- Address: 1901 E. Wells Branch Pkwy Pflugerville, TX 78660
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
AISD Performing Arts Center (Travis County)
- Time: 3-7 pm
- Address: 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm
- Address: 5717 S I-35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
COVID-19 Information
For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).
