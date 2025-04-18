Appeals court overturns San Marcos' marijuana decriminalization ordinance

article

The Brief A Texas appellate court Thursday ruled that San Marcos' marijuana decriminalization ordinance was unenforceable and issued a temporary injunction. The ordinance passed in 2022 with nearly 82% of voters voting in favor of decriminalization. Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the city, saying the ordinance violated state laws.



A Texas appellate court ruled that a voter-passed ordinance that decriminalized small amounts of marijuana in San Marcos is unenforceable under state law.

What we know:

The Fifteenth Court of Appeals issued the ruling Thursday saying the ordinance, which passed in 2022, was in violation of a state law that prohibits local governments from adopting policies that will not fully enforce state drug laws.

The ordinance overwhelmingly passed in 2022 with nearly 82% of voters in favor of the measure.

Proposition A decriminalized possession of up to four ounces marijuana and ended citations and arrests by San Marcos police unless it was part of a larger investigation involving violence or felony-level narcotics.

The ordinance also ended citations for drug residue or paraphernalia, prohibited the use of city funds to test the level of THC, and stopped police from using the smell of marijuana as probable cause to search a vehicle or home.

What they're saying:

"All of these Ordinance prohibitions are barriers to the full enforcement of Texas drug laws and thus conflict with Local Government Code Section 370.003," Judge April Farris said in the ruling.

In a release, representatives from Mano Amiga Action and Ground Game Texas, two of the groups that spearheaded the ordinance, called the court's decision a "deeply troubling move for local democracy."

"Texans have made their voices heard at the ballot box again and again: they don’t want their money going towards unnecessary arrests," Catina Voellinger, Executive Director of Ground Game Texas, said. "This ruling is proof that the state isn't working to make communities safer—it's working to crush people-powered movements."

Marijuana decriminalization

The backstory:

In 2022, San Marcos was one of five cities in Texas that voted to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana. The other cities were Denton, Elgin, Killeen and Harker Heights.

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued San Marcos, along with Austin, Killeen, Elgin and Denton in 2024 over the policies.

A Hays County district judge dismissed Paxton's lawsuit saying the attorney general's office lacked jurisdiction and denied the state's request to prevent the ordinance from being enforced.

Thursday's ruling from the appeals court allows a temporary injunction to go into effect and establishes that the attorney general has jurisdiction to file suit against the city and city officials.

Fifteenth Circuit Court of Appeals

The Fifteenth Circuit Court of Appeals was created in 2023 to have jurisdiction over appeals involving disputes brought by or against the state and challenges to state stautes.

Mano Amiga Executive Director Eric Martinez called the court's decision "judicial gerrymandering."

"Let’s be clear—this decision didn’t come from a court grounded in community," Martinez said. "It came from a court manufactured by the same state officials bringing the lawsuit, with the express goal of silencing progressive policies that Texans are voting for at the local level."