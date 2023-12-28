Arlington Parks Mall shooting: 2 people shot after argument

Police said an argument led to two people being shot at the Parks Mall in Arlington on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Dick's Sporting Goods store in the mall. A fight between two groups reportedly escalated to gunfire.

Two people were shot and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear if the two people hurt were involved in the fight or if they were innocent bystanders.

After the shooting, the mall went on lockdown and everyone was evacuated.

Investigators now believe the shots were fired by one person who got away and is still at large. Police have not released a description of that person.

FOX 4 spoke to witnesses who were not far from where the shooting happened. It certainly caused some scary moments for shoppers and employees.

Camila Labastida said she was at the mall with her friends when she heard a loud bang. The 13-year-old then hid in a storage bin until she could call her parents.

"We were waiting in line for Starbucks, and all of a sudden we hear this loud bang. We thought it was like a hockey stick maybe breaking because they were inside playing hockey," she recalled. "But we just saw everyone running. And so we ran, grabbed my two closest friends with me. And so we just ran into the Miss A. They hid us in a storage unit with the lights out and our phones on silent. And we were just praying, waiting for our family, calling them, making sure everything's okay."

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and not an active shooter situation.

The mall is expected to reopen Friday.