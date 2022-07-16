Astros' Jose Altuve to sit out of All-Star game after getting hit by pitch

article

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado won’t be playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Altuve, an eight-time All-Star who was selected as a starter in fan voting, was struck on the left knee leading off Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He was kept out of the lineup Friday night.

MLB announced Saturday that Altuve is being replaced in the starting lineup by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez, who is making his first appearance. Toronto’s Santiago Espinal will replace Altuve on the AL roster.

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson is taking the place of Rodon on the NL roster, LA said in a news release. It wasn’t immediately clear why Rodon isn’t playing in the All-Star Game. Anderson is 10-1 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 games, with 81 strikeouts.

Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley, who has 100 hits and a .913 OPS this season, will replace Arenado on the NL team.

Altuve said of his knee on Saturday that he was "waiting to see how it responded today and I think we all agree that we’re making the best decision." He also said "I don’t think we’re going to go" when asked if he was going to go to LA, adding "we’re going to do some treatment and get ready for the second half."

AP Sports Writers Kristie Rieken in Houston and Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report. Warren Mayes in St. Louis also contributed to this report.