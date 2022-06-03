ATX Television Festival kicks off Season 11 with opening night red carpet

Season 11 of the ATX Television Festival kicked off with an opening night red carpet at the Paramount Theatre.

Opening night featured the world premiere of the AMC and AMC+ series "Dark Winds" which is a new psychological thriller from creator/executive producer Graham Roland based on the iconic book series by Tony Hillerman. The season will premiere June 12.

Roland walked the red carpet along with the stars of the show. They were joined by the cast of the new CW series "Tom Swift" as well as actor Nick Weschler, "Friday Night Lights" actress Adrianne Palicki, actress Arielle Kebbel, and Jesse Leigh from the Peacock show "Rutherford Falls."

The 2022 event, dubbed "TV Camps for Grown Ups" is happening all weekend in downtown Austin and marks the festival's return to in-person programming after two virtual festivals in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other highlights from this year's festival include a panel for FOX show "Monarch" with singer/songwriter Beth Ditto and reunions of the cast of hit series "Parenthood" and "Scrubs." There will also be panels providing a look at new shows and returning series. You can more information about the festival and details on how to get badges here.

A panel conversation featuring the HBO series "Westworld" will headline the ATX TV Festival's Closing Night on Saturday, June 4.