Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of beating another man to death in 2022 will not go to prison

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 18, 2024 4:47pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

Man accused of deadly beating avoids prison

A man accused of beating another man to death at Auditorium Shores will avoid prison time after being found not guilty by reason of insanity.

AUSTIN, Texas - A man accused of beating another man to death at Auditorium Shores will avoid prison time.

Colton Moore was recently on trial for the August 2022 killing of Anthony Lucin.

In March, a Travis County court found Moor not guilty by reason of insanity.

MORE CRIME STORIES

Police say a jogger first discovered Lucin's body, and Moore used large rocks to brutally attack him.

A judge ordered Moore to undergo further psychological testing, and will determine how long he'll be committed to a mental health facility at a later date.