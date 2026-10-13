Power fully restored at Austin airport after brief outage

The Brief Power has been fully restored at the Austin airport Officials said a partial power outage impacted the Barbara Jordan Terminal for a couple of hours on Tuesday, Oct. 13 Travelers were asked to keep an eye on any updates from your airlines



All power has been restored at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The airport said they experienced a partial power outage for nearly two hours on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The backstory:

According to the airport, on Tuesday, around 5:50 p.m., officials said there was a partial power outage at the Barbara Jordan Terminal.

Austin Energy and airport officials worked to fix the issue.

Dig deeper:

A little after 8 p.m., officials said the power to the airport was fully restored.

However, due to the brief partial power outage, airlines had to adjust flight schedules for both arriving and departing flights.

Travelers were asked to keep an eye on any updates from your airlines.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what caused the issue.