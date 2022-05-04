Austin Animal Center seeking donations after dryer fire

The Austin Animal Center is seeking donations after a fire at their shelter.

The center said in a Facebook post that one of its commercial dryers caught on fire Thursday morning, but did not share a cause.

The center is calling for donations of gently used and clean blankets, towels, and dog and cat beds so dogs and cats at their facility can have clean bedding in their kennels. The center does not accept comforters, electric blankets, or sheets.

Donations can be dropped off at the center at 7201 Levander Loop in East Austin.