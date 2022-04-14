Austin Animal Center, Forklift Danceworks team up for performances

Forklift Danceworks and Austin Animal Center will present a performance and free community event on April 23, 2022. Forklift Danceworks focuses on performances inspired by the work and movement of everyday life and will be presenting "Dances for Dogs and People Who Walk Them".

The stories of Austin Animal Center workers, dog lovers, and their dogs will be showcased through dance at the event.

The day-long event will include waived adoption fees, shelter tours throughout the day, and activity booths with local pet vendors and community partners.

The event will be at the Austin Animal Center located at 7201 Levander Loop.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter