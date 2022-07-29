Austin Bar Association hosting free legal advice clinic for veterans

The Austin Bar Association is offering free legal advice for veterans on Monday, August 8.

The free legal advice clinic will be held from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Austin VA Outpatient Clinic located at 7901 Metropolis Drive in Southeast Austin.

Austin Bar Association says walk-ins are welcome or those interested in attending may also pre-register for the event online. Pre-registration intake can also be completed by calling 512-472-0279.

If you are interested in volunteering your services, you can choose to volunteer for a specific time slot or the entire afternoon. Click here to fill out a volunteer form.