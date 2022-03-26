Expand / Collapse search

Austin businesses hold charity event to help tornado victims

By Angela Shen
Published 
Austin
The event, hosted by Blue Norther Hard Seltzer, featured live music, food, and drinks. Proceeds will go to the Austin Disaster Relief Network.

AUSTIN, Texas - Local businesses came together Saturday to help victims from the tornadoes that ripped through Central Texas Monday.

Organizers are hoping to raise $10,000 at the charity event. 

They expect 300 people to come through.

The event, hosted by Blue Norther Hard Seltzer, featured live music, food, and drinks.

Blake Knight, sales manager at Blue Norther Hard Seltzer, says the tornado ripped through his childhood home.

"I was born and raised in Round Rock. I graduated from Round Rock High School. It went through my old neighborhood, and the childhood home I had there is no longer. Luckily all of my family's okay. It seems like everyone up there is starting to recover, so we're just doing what we can to make that building effort a little bit easier," he said. 

"We're a very big community brand, and anything we can do to give back to our neighborhood and our local family, we want to do what we can. We're a Texas brand, we're a Texas company, we're owned and operated by Texans so anything we can do to support Texans in need, we want to be there and do what we can."

Proceeds will go to the Austin Disaster Relief Network.

"My aunt lives up there, it was a few blocks from where she lived, so I feel like when something happens close to home, you just want to rally together and do you part to help out in any way in can. Can't beat drinking and eating to help out a good cause," attendee Ashley Shaffer said.

"Being able to support it instead of just hearing it from the sidelines is a nice feeling," attendee Morgan Bean said.

People are glad everyone made it out of the tornado okay.

"It's unfortunate, you hate to hear it, but unfortunately things like this happen, luckily everyone's okay so that's the only thing that really matters. You can always rebuild, but you can't replace a life," Knight said.

