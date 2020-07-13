Austin City Manager to virtually present budget proposal

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk is set to virtually present his budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year to the Austin City Council. The virtual presentation of Cronk's proposed budget is set for 2 p.m. today.

Advocates are demanding that officials reallocate funds from the Austin Police Department.

On Thursday, advocates gathered outside the home of Cronk and demanded he cut APD's budget by 50% which would be about $225 million. The advocates are also asking that money be invested into the RISE Fund for COVID-19 Relief, Austin Public Health, and low-income housing.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

In June, Cronk revealed key changes in the works for the 2021 budget regarding the Austin Police Department. That included moving funds usually secured for certain aspects in APD to other places like 9-1-1 dispatch, training, and victim services.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Advertisement

Cronk also is hoping to rebuild trust with the community by creating a more transparent and accountable system when it comes to public safety. That's something that chair of the Public Safety Committee, Jimmy Flannigan, agrees with.

The virtual presentation of Cronk's proposed budget is set for 2 p.m. You can watch live on the FOX 7 Austin website, news app, or Facebook page.