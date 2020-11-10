Expand / Collapse search

Austin Empty Bowl Project goes virtual in 2020 to fight hunger

By and
Published 
Community
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Empty Bowl Project has been fighting hunger in the Austin area for more than two decades and despite all the challenges from the pandemic this year that mission continues.

The event is from November 8 through November 22 and will still feature music and cooking as well as an online auction. Full details and information on how you can donate can be found by heading to the Austin Empty Bowl Project website.

FOX 7 Austin is a proud sponsor of the event and is highlighting recipes from the Empty Bowl Project cookbook as well as speaking to participants.

On Monday, November 9, Good Day Austin anchor Dave Froehlich made an Oyster Stew Redux recipe that was inspired by a recipe for the same soup that's made Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields's mom.

On Monday, November 9, Good Day Austin anchor Dave Froehlich made an Oyster Stew Redux recipe that was inspired by a recipe for the same soup that's made Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields's mom.

Vegan potato soup recipe from Empty Bowl Project cookbook

 On Tuesday, November 10, Tierra Neubam made a recipe for vegan potato soup from the Austin Empty Bowl cookbook. She also spoke to musician Terri Hendrix about how Hendrix is participating in this year's virtual event.

Musician Terri Hendrix talks about involvement with Austin Empty Bowl Project

The Austin Empty Bowl Project has been fighting hunger in the Austin area for more than two decades and despite all the challenges from the pandemic this year the mission continues. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has more.

On Wednesday, November 11, Tierra Neubam made a recipe for Thai chicken noodle soup from the Austin Empty Bowl cookbook.

Thai chicken noodle soup recipe from Austin Empty Bowl cookbook

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum makes a recipe and talks about the event which has gone virtual this year.

Thai Fresh and Gati owner Jam Sanitchat also chatted with Tierra about Sanitchat's virtual cooking class which will be one of the things going on for Austin Empty Bowl this year.

Austin Empty Bowl virtual cooking class