Austin Empty Bowl Project goes virtual in 2020 to fight hunger

The Austin Empty Bowl Project has been fighting hunger in the Austin area for more than two decades and despite all the challenges from the pandemic this year that mission continues.

The event is from November 8 through November 22 and will still feature music and cooking as well as an online auction. Full details and information on how you can donate can be found by heading to the Austin Empty Bowl Project website.

FOX 7 Austin is a proud sponsor of the event and is highlighting recipes from the Empty Bowl Project cookbook as well as speaking to participants.

On Monday, November 9, Good Day Austin anchor Dave Froehlich made an Oyster Stew Redux recipe that was inspired by a recipe for the same soup that's made Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields's mom.

On Tuesday, November 10, Tierra Neubam made a recipe for vegan potato soup from the Austin Empty Bowl cookbook. She also spoke to musician Terri Hendrix about how Hendrix is participating in this year's virtual event.

On Wednesday, November 11, Tierra Neubam made a recipe for Thai chicken noodle soup from the Austin Empty Bowl cookbook.

Thai Fresh and Gati owner Jam Sanitchat also chatted with Tierra about Sanitchat's virtual cooking class which will be one of the things going on for Austin Empty Bowl this year.