Expand / Collapse search

Is Austin doing enough to address homelessness issue?

By
Published 
FOX 7 Discussions
FOX 7 Austin

Is Austin doing enough to address the homeless crisis?

Despite a camping-ban law and camping ordinance, encampments keep popping up across the city. Is this something the city or the state needs to further address? Jamarr Brown and James Dickey join FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss this crisis.

AUSTIN, Texas - Despite a new state-wide camping ban law, and an Austin voter approved camping ordinance, homeless encampments keep popping up throughout the city. It puts into question: are the city and state doing enough to address the homeless issue?

Jamarr Brown, Co-Executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party, and James Dickey, CEO of JD Key Communications, join FOX 7's Mike Warran to discuss this issue. 

___
MORE HEADLINES: 
Truckers begin protesting Gov. Abbott's latest Texas-Mexico border directive
Discussion: Is Texas Gov. Abbott using the border to get re-elected?
FOX 7 Discussion: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants Texas version of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter