Is Austin doing enough to address homelessness issue?

Despite a new state-wide camping ban law, and an Austin voter approved camping ordinance, homeless encampments keep popping up throughout the city. It puts into question: are the city and state doing enough to address the homeless issue?

Jamarr Brown, Co-Executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party, and James Dickey, CEO of JD Key Communications, join FOX 7's Mike Warran to discuss this issue.

