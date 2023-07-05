Backpacks for Hope aims to provide supplies, support to Texas kids in shelters

Texas Advocacy Project is hosting its 12th annual Backpacks for Hope campaign.

They're collecting new backpacks and school supplies to ensure every kid in a Texas shelter has a backpack filled with essential supplies to start the school year.

The campaign runs through July 12.

Backpacks for Hope helps set children up for a successful new school year, not just with supplies, but most importantly with a sense of normalcy during an unimaginable time in their life.

Embarking on a new school year can be challenging for any child, but it becomes especially daunting for those living in domestic violence shelters.

"Picture a child arriving at a brand-new school without a backpack, feeling conspicuous and different from their peers. This is where Backpacks for Hope makes a difference," said the Texas Advocacy Project.

By equipping them with these necessities, the Backpacks for Hope campaign strives to empower these children to feel confident and safe on their very first day of school.

For a public drop off location list, visit texasadvocacyproject.org.