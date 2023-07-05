Expand / Collapse search

Backpacks for Hope aims to provide supplies, support to Texas kids in shelters

Published 
Texas Advocacy Project kicks off 12th annual Backpacks for Hope campaign to make sure kids in shelters are prepared for school. FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum has more on how you can help.

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Advocacy Project is hosting its 12th annual Backpacks for Hope campaign.

They're collecting new backpacks and school supplies to ensure every kid in a Texas shelter has a backpack filled with essential supplies to start the school year.

The campaign runs through July 12.

FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum takes us to the Texas Advocacy Project to learn how this annual program helps Texas children in need.

Backpacks for Hope helps set children up for a successful new school year, not just with supplies, but most importantly with a sense of normalcy during an unimaginable time in their life. 

Embarking on a new school year can be challenging for any child, but it becomes especially daunting for those living in domestic violence shelters. 

"Picture a child arriving at a brand-new school without a backpack, feeling conspicuous and different from their peers. This is where Backpacks for Hope makes a difference," said the Texas Advocacy Project.

Texas Advocacy Project is hosting its 12th annual event to collect backpacks and school supplies to make sure every child in a Texas shelter is ready for the new school year.

By equipping them with these necessities, the Backpacks for Hope campaign strives to empower these children to feel confident and safe on their very first day of school.

For a public drop off location list, visit texasadvocacyproject.org.