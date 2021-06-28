Austin holds town hall to hear from residents about homeless concerns

Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes held her very first town hall meeting last weekend, and it was nothing short of popular.

"The town hall we hosted in South Austin certainly drew quite the crowd," she said.

Her constituents were full of concerns about campsites, and questions about where we are in the Prop B enforcement process.

"When the city released a list of potential locations throughout the city that are being considered for sanctioned encampment sites, it caused quite the stir. Many showed up with questions about those potential sanctioned encampment sites," said Fuentes.

On May 1, Austin voters approved Proposition B, reinstating the city-wide camping ban and the city manager was directed to come up with sanctioned campsites. Some of the feedback wasn't great.

"Virtually all the feedback we got about that particular was that the sites were not appropriate," said councilmember Kathie Tovo, district 9.

Tovo said the concerns were there because some of the sites were just not suitable. "A lot of those parks were actively used public spaces, so those are not going to be ideal," she said.

Now the Austin Police Department is in phase two of their enforcement...meaning they can now issue written warnings. This comes after a month of educating people on the new ordinance.

"We were joined by Officer Davis who is the architect of the phased implementation of the reinstatement and he was able to talk through the reason why it has to have that built-in education period," said Fuentes.

On July 11, the city officially moves into phase three for enforcement. "The real challenge is that there is not a very good list of places for people to go," said Tovo.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Tents in area outside Austin City Hall cleared, people asked to move

No vote taken on Candlewood Suites ahead of six-week recess

Residents group names ABIA Hilton as better site for city homeless

Activists claim city camp map is example of Austin's racist policies

Austin’s homeless population decreased slightly, but became more visible

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter