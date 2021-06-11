No vote taken on Candlewood Suites ahead of six-week recess

An expected vote on the purchase of a Northwest Austin hotel to use as homeless housing did not take place at Thursday’s Austin City Council meeting.

Item 89 on the agenda would essentially allow the city to move forward with the purchase of Candlewood Suites, located at 10811 Pecan Park Blvd. The cost would be just over $9 million.

Phase 2 of the city’s camping ban approved by voters in May is set to begin on Sunday. That is when police may start issuing citations.

"I don’t think the city council or the mayor should be going on vacation right now," said Cleo Petricek with Save Austin Now, the organization that pushed Prop B. "We have a crisis, we need to have a plan and we need to have enforcement of this plan."

City councilmembers did discuss city-sanctioned homeless camping sites, along with the possibility of working on temporary solutions during the summer break.

City councilmembers also approved using $100 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan to spend on homelessness solutions. The funding will provide housing, mental health care and job aid.

"At the end of the day we don’t want people living in tents anywhere in our city," said Mayor Steve Adler at Thursday’s meeting.

The next city council meeting will take place July 29.