New Austin ISD police chief shares security protocols in place ahead of school year

On the first day in his new role, Austin ISD police chief Wayne Sneed shared his goals and discussed the upcoming school year.

When it comes to infrastructure, new security measures include upgraded cameras and alarms funded by a 2017 bond. TEA grant money also provided funding to install bullet-resistant material at school entryways which should be completed shortly.

The police department also has a mental health division which Sneed has led in the past. They partner with local mental health authorities to meet students’ needs.

AISD police use a third-party company to monitor social media as well – but Sneed noted they need everyone’s help.

"Safety and security is everyone’s responsibility - it’s the students', parents' - if you see something say something," he said. "I would also say it’s our teachers, our administrators, our campus custodians; everybody plays a role in this."

Sneed has been with the AISD Police Department for the past ten years, most recently leading the mental health and community engagement unit. He has more than 40 years of law enforcement experience, starting as a juvenile officer in San Marcos back in 1983.

"I love working with kids, that’s what brought me to AISD," said Sneed. "40 years and this is the best job I’ve ever had - working with kids."

As the start of school is just days away, what happened in Uvalde in May is on the minds of officers – and families – as they begin the school year.

"I don't think we should ever get to the point of being used to it; I think there’s always in the back of your minds a fear of, ‘What if this happened and how are we going to respond to it?’" said Sneed. "We understand [parents’] apprehension and we want to assure them we are going to use every resource possible to ensure that their kids are safe on campus."