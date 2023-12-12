Austin ISD could name lone finalist for superintendent this week

Austin ISD says it could be naming the lone finalist for superintendent later this week.

According to the district, the Board met in executive session on Dec. 7 to review six applications for the open position.

There is a potential vote included in the Board's Dec. 14 meeting this week to name a lone finalist.

The district says if a lone finalist is named on Dec. 14, there will be public forums in January where the community will have the opportunity to meet with them. The Board also anticipates voting on a contract in late January.

Austin ISD has not had a permanent superintendent since July 2022 when Dr. Stephanie Elizalde left for a position with the Dallas Independent School District.

The current interim superintendent is Matias Segura, who took over from the previous interim superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays. Dr. Mays accepted a position with Alief ISD last November.

In March, the Board had voted unanimously to extend Segura's contract through June 2024 while they searched for the next superintendent.