Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 7:54 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Gillespie County, Gillespie County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 8:30 PM CDT, Blanco County, Gillespie County, Blanco County, Gillespie County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Williamson County, Williamson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 7:55 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Williamson County, Williamson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 7:41 PM CDT until SUN 8:45 PM CDT, Milam County, Bell County, Bell County, Milam County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM CDT, Williamson County, Blanco County, Gillespie County, Burnet County, Llano County, Blanco County, Burnet County, Gillespie County, Llano County, Williamson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 4:53 PM CDT until SUN 11:00 PM CDT, Milam County, Bell County, Bell County, Milam County

Austin leaders meet with community to keep public support going for Project Connect

By Lauren Rangel
Published 
Capital Metro
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Transit Partnership is trying to move full speed ahead with public support.

"Transit is our future," said Nancy Crowther, a supporter. "It's our grandchildren's future. It's everybody's future."

A group gathered at Plaza Saltillo on Sunday to hear from community leaders about what the future of transit in Austin might look like.

"We are here celebrating so much good, of course, surrounding project connect," said Brittney Rodriguez, chief operating officer of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Project Connect: Taking a look at final plan

The final plan for the Project Connect light rail system in Austin was announced this week. FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak goes one-on-one with Greg Canally, the executive director of the Austin Transit Partnership, to talk about the newly-unveiled route, which is about a third the size of the original plan.

In May, Project Connect shared a final route design to bring the light rail system from West 38th Street and Guadalupe through the University of Texas at Austin’s campus, into downtown and following Congress Avenue to Oltorf Street. Another line would head east on Riverside Drive to State Highway 71.

"I'm in favor of transit forwarding together here at Central Texas for a future that has more accessible transportation options and less fossil fuels," said U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, (D-TX 37).

On Wednesday, the Austin Transit Partnership approved a $115 million spending plan for the rapid transit system in the upcoming fiscal year.

"We have to redouble our efforts," said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. "What we're doing right now with Project Connect is going to make a world of a difference to the way this town looks 25 years from now." 

Proponents of the system said it reduces carbon emissions and lightens traffic.

"Something that we all know too well," said Rodriguez. "If I have not been next to you in traffic, I will be."

RELATED

Crowther said the system makes the city more accessible for people with disabilities.

"One of the biggest things I am most proud of is to see how many people with disabilities have gained their independence," said Crowther.

But getting to a final destination where the transit system is accessible to all, supporters said there's still a long road ahead.