Austin machete attack victim up and walking; more surgeries planned: mother

The Austin teenager who was attacked by a man with a machete continues his remarkable recovery and is now up and walking, according to his mother.

19-year-old Seth Gott was attacked last Tuesday while walking on the hike and bike trail in Auditorium Shores.

Gott's mother Dusty Colquitt sent pictures of Gott from his hospital room to FOX 7 Austin, including one of Gott taking a few steps.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Seth Gott took a few steps in his hospital room. (Dusty Colquitt)

Colquitt said in a statement that "the enormous outpouring of love, prayers, and support from family, friends, and strangers have just been incredible."

Colquitt says that Gott still has several surgeries ahead of him, with one set for Monday. He is reportedly in good spirits, but tired.

The attack nearly cut off his left hand, smashed his right hand, and left deep cuts on his face, head and legs.

Gott is a student at Austin Community College and is studying biotech. Doctors have told him there is a good chance he will regain full use of his hands.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help pay for medical expenses.

What happened on January 9?

The assault happened at around 10 a.m. in the 200 block of South First Street in broad daylight, also near Auditorium Shores, which is usually busy with runners and people walking their dogs at that time.

Gott was walking along the hiking trail when investigators say a man got up from a bench as he walked by and blindsided him with a machete.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Ashton Kaine Talley, the alleged attacker, is from Kyle and took an Uber to the park. He was captured near the Seaholm district and gave investigators a rambling excuse for his actions. He got upset after he claims someone bumped into him and witnesses say the attack was unprovoked.

Talley is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Bond was set at a little more than a million dollars.

Police were also told the machete Talley used was thrown into Lady Bird Lake when he crossed the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge.