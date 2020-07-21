Austin man indicted for possession of an IED

An Austin man has been indicted for possessing an improvised explosive device, or IED.

Joshua Colin Honigberg, 35, has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device.

According to court documents, the FBI and Austin Police Department executed a search warrant on May 29 at Honigberg's home, and during the search, recovered an explosive bomb capable of causing property damage, personal injuries and/or death upon detonation.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone, says the US Attorney's Office.

The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of a renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

If convicted, Honigberg faces up to ten years in federal prison.