Austin man involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Leander arrested

Authorities arrested an Austin man wanted by Leander police for a deadly hit-and-run that killed two and injured three on Aug. 26.

32-year-old Jose Luis Gonzalez was wanted for leaving the scene of a crash at the intersection of Hero Way and Frontage Road of 183A Toll Road in Leander, where two were killed and three were injured.

Leander police investigated and identified Gonzalez as the driver of the Chevrolet SUV, who was last described by witnesses to be wearing a black shirt, walking southbound on the frontage road sidewalk.

Leander police obtained an arrest warrant on Aug. 27 and requested assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to locate Gonzalez.

Authorities conducted a fugitive investigation and arrested Gonzalez at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Bedford Street in east Austin.

Gonzalez was booked into the Williamson County Jail where he will await further proceedings.