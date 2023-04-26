Austin man receives prison time for child sexual abuse material

An Austin man has been sentenced for possessing child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, says the US Attorney's office.

31-year-old Tucker Smith was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of child pornography in a federal court in Austin.

According to court documents, Smith had searched for, accessed, viewed, downloaded, possessed, stored, and distributed CSAM since approximately 2018.

Smith stated that he maintained between 15 and 20 gigabytes of CSAM depicting minors ranging from two to three years old to 15-16 years old.

Investigators seized and submitted approximately 904 images and 3,402 videos of suspected CSAM to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).