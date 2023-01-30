City of Austin opening Cold Weather Shelters Monday and Tuesday

The City of Austin is activating its Cold Weather Shelters overnight on Monday and Tuesday, January 30 and 31.

To register, visit One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6 - 8 p.m.

CapMetro will transport people who have registered from the OTC to a Cold Weather Shelter.

While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily used by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night.

For more information, call the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at 512-305-4233.

The City of Austin says all parks and libraries can also be used as Warming Centers during normal operating hours.

For more information, visit austintexas.gov/alerts.