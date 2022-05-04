Austin Pets Alive, Thrive Pet Healthcare partner to prevent pet surrenders

Austin Pets Alive! is partnering with Thrive Pet Healthcare to provide resources to help keep pets in their adoptive homes.

Thrive Pet Healthcare is offering emergency funding for APA! pet adopters at risk of having to return their pet to the shelter due to insurmountable medical costs.

Recently, Thrive donated funds to the emergency medical care of an adopted dog named Odin. The dog, who is less than a year old, completed treatment in APA!’s Parvo Puppy ICU in 2021.

Odin was adopted by an Austin-area family and, in February, was struck by a vehicle and sustained a debilitating hip fracture. When Odin’s adopter reached out to APA! for help, Thrive Pet Healthcare provided the majority of the cost of surgery, so Odin was able to remain with his family, says APA!

In addition to the emergency funding, all new APA! adoptions are eligible to sign up for a Thrive Plus membership, a first-of-its-kind pet care membership program, for one year with no cost for the first six months.