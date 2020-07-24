Austin police asking public for help in deadly conduct investigation

The Austin Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit is asking the public for help with information about a deadly conduct incident. The incident happened on July 17 in the 5300 block of Pleasant Valley Road just after 1 a.m.

Police say that a patrol officer was parked in the area when heard multiple gunshots fired toward his vehicle. The officer had his windows rolled down at the time and reported that rounds struck the building just behind where he was located.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The officer was able to take cover and once the gunfire subsided, he began to canvas the area.

This case was routed to the APD Aggravated Assault Unit on July 22 at which time a detective began following up with local residents and businesses to gather more information. The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS(8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

People may also contact the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245 or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.