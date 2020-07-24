Applicants sought for Sobering Center Local Government Corporation Board of Directors

The Austin City Council is looking for applications from qualified individuals to serve on the eleven-member Sobering Center Local Government Corporation Board of Directors.

The opening is to fill the next term of office, beginning October 1, 2020, and running through September 30, 2023.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2019.

The Sobering Center Local Government Corporation is incorporated to aid and to act on behalf of the City and the County to staff, manage, and operate a sobriety center for the safe short-term treatment and management of persons under the influence of alcohol. It's also tasked with providing information on and referrals to community-based outpatient services so that law enforcement resources can be used in other ways.

The City Council is looking for the following qualities in its Director to the Sobering Center Local Government Corporation:

At least eighteen (18) years of age

A resident of both the City of Austin, Texas and Travis County, Texas

Citizen of the State of Texas

Individuals with relevant expertise in fields such as legal, medical, behavioral and mental health, public health, chemical dependency and addiction, as well as business, philanthropy, and fundraising

Interested applicants may complete a City of Austin Boards and Commissions application online.

Applicants are also requested to submit a resume describing their qualifications and a Statement of Intent expressing why they wish to serve on the Sobering Center Local Government Corporation.



Resumes and Statements of Intent may be submitted with the application or via email to Stephanie Hall, Boards and Commissions Coordinator at stephanie.hall@austintexas.gov.



Applications will be reviewed by the Austin City Council Health & Human Services Committee.

