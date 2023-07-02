APD, Texas DPS resume partnership after two-month pause

After a nearly two months pause of the partnership between Austin police and DPS, state troopers have returned to assist the police department.

"We need, as a city, additional assistance related to law enforcement," said District 6 council member Mackenzie Kelly.

DPS initially came on board in late March to help APD tackle crime amid a staffing shortage.

"It did reduce our calls for service. It reduced our response times," said Austin Police Assistant Chief James Mason.

Troopers were deployed under APD chief Joseph Chacon's orders.

According to Chacon, trooper were sent to areas in Austin where there was a crime hotspot.

"They are actually striking more trauma to unhoused population in our under-resourced neighborhoods in east Austin," said activist Chase Wright.

During the 6-week partnership, Austin residents criticized the partnership after data was released during a council meeting showing 90 percent of arrests were people of color.

"They claim to be in a partnership with DPS and yet have been unable to provide any information request to either public or counsel requests to that information," said Chris Harris with Austin Justice Coalition.

Several city council members were surprised to hear the partnership will continue.

Council member Zo Qadri hopes this time around there will be more answers for Austin residents when it comes to transparency.

"I mean, that's something that we're going to push as an office to make sure that the public is aware of what's going on and has you know, you have to have numbers and stats," said District 9 council member Zo Qadri.

Council member Mackenzie Kelly who is on the public safety committee says after hearing all the comments and concerns from Austin resident there will be some changes in this deployment.

"I am confident that the way that DPS polices and the way that they do policing in the city and throughout the state is up to the highest standard possible," said Kelly.