Texas DPS to resume partnership with APD on July 2

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will resume its partnership with the Austin Police Department (APD) on Sunday, July 2.

APD said its partnership with DPS ended on May 13 "due to the expiration of Title 42 and the related issues at the border." The partnership was first announced on March 27.

The partnership was originally forged through conversations with Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov Dan Patrick to support Austin police as the department is facing historical staffing challenges.

DPS officers have statewide jurisdiction and have provided additional support in other Texas cities to reduce crime rates.

"The partnership with DPS has already proven valuable to reducing crime and shortening response times," APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon said. "This new iteration will ensure we continue that while taking Council direction into account and pivoting the deployment strategy."

According to APD Chief Joseph Chacon, troopers will be deployed at his direction, and the deployment strategy will be based on need in the following three priority areas:

Traffic — DPS will continue to monitor roadways with high rates of crashes resulting in injury and/or deadly crashes

Violent crime — A focus will remain on ares with higher reports of violent crime

Staffing levels — DPS troopers will be distributed across multiple APD patrol sectors to support shifts staffed with fewer officers

Chief Chacon said DPS criminal investigators and crime analysts will partner with violent crime investigation units to reduce gun crime.

"This partnership has proven to be a practical way to begin addressing Austin's call volume and crime," Chacon said, in his statement. "We welcome DPS back to the city utilizing a different development approach. I will continue assessing the data and deploying DPS alongside APD to protect and serve."

Also, APD will attend shift briefings with DPS, and DPS can monitor local radio channels, however, DPS activity will not be call driven.