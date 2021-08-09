Austin police officer killed in crash honored at farewell

The funeral for Austin Police Officer Andy Traylor at Shoreline Church was attended by friends, family and law enforcement officers from across the state.

"There are those who question why someone would want to be a police officer, especially today when it is just so hard," said Interim APD Chief Joseph Chacon.

In his first on-duty death funeral, Chief Chacon awarded Traylor the city's distinguished service award, not for how he died but for how he lived. "He was a pretty incredible officers and an incredible human being," Chacon said.

Traylor, a nine-year Senior Officer with APD, was killed July 31st in a crash. Officials say he was responding to a high priority call.

The traditional honors were given to Traylor, who also served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years. His cousin Lt. Mike Chancellor spoke about taking Traylor out on patrol before he decided to put on a badge.

"We got into a lot that night, stayed busy, but looking back at it now, as his shift can attest, it was the slowest night he ever worked on, on patrol. He did everything 100%," said Chancellor.

That drive is how Traylor is credited with seizing more than 40 illegal weapons in 2020. He also won officer of the quarter five times, a rare accomplishment within APD. Officer Paul Bianchi, who worked the night shift with Traylor, spoke about how his friend was the type of cop who ran toward danger, not away from it.

"Now days, it’s really easy to park in parking lots, and reactively react to these calls that are coming, and I challenge all law enforcement if you knew Traylor, if you knew Andy, to get back out there, I’m not asking you to go as hard as Traylor did, all I'm asking is that, if you find yourself parked in a parking lot, after reacting to calls all night, think about the criminals who are on these streets, and no one to challenge them," said Bianchi.

The message from Traylor's father-in-law Dave Douglas went beyond those with a badge.

"He loved working with you and serving a city which often shows disdain for the very one's like Andy, who place their lives on the line each day," he said. "Our family stands 100% behind Law Enforcement, law and order, and those who keep it, let’s fully fund and take care of these heroes."

Traylor's five children called him Captain America, a story reinforced as the flag that draped his casket was presented to his wife. As a couple, both are foster parents to 13 children. The riderless horse that went by the family was symbolic of loss, the rifle salute, a statement of honor, and then followed by the harsh reality, Traylor's final dispatch call.

"Officer Andy Traylor, Charlie 708, is 10-42. Godspeed Officer Traylor."

In that good-bye, there was also a promise. "While he is gone today, his life and service, will never, never, be forgotten," said Chief Chacon.

Officer Traylor is one of 35 Texas law enforcement officers to die in the line of duty this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Nationwide this year, according to the site, there have been 194 line-of-duty deaths.

