Austin protest: Thousands gather at Texas Capitol to rally against Trump policies

Thousands of demonstrators were gathered for the President’s Day march and rally at the Texas State Capitol in Downtown Austin on Monday afternoon.

Several protesters had signs that specifically called out Elon Musk and Doge.

The 50501 movement led the nationwide protests.

It stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day. The Monday demonstration marked the second protest they organized this month.

President's Day protest at the Capitol

Local perspective:

"Democracy is under attack," chanted protesters.

"Donald Trump is stealing American jobs, an immigrant did not steal my job," said Kristin Jenn, a protester.

Crowds of protesters voiced their feelings against President Donald Trump and his policies.

One protester yelled with a megaphone, "There is no such thing as an illegal person on stolen land."

They were posted with statements including ‘Trump is not the people’s president,’ ‘No kings on President’s Day,’ and ‘Impeach Trump.’

"I was given a verbal offer for my dream park for my first permanent national park ranger job on January 10," said Jenn. "Two days after the election, myself, and my new supervisor, received a formal email saying this job no longer exists."

Some people, like Jenn, were there to bring attention to the mass federal worker layoffs.

"I had to apply for unemployment, and on the very same day I did that, Elon Musk tweeted a meme calling the 10% of the poorest Americans members of the parasite class," said Jenn.

Gov. Abbott speaks on job cuts

What they're saying:

During a Monday press conference, Governor Greg Abbott answered questions about job cuts.

"As the Trump administration has stepped into this, they are realizing the magnitude of the way that money has been wasted or spent fraudulently," said Governor Abbott.