Austin Rainey Street beer & sausage spot Banger's celebrates 10th anniversary

Popular Rainey Street spot Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The family-owned and operated Banger's opened in the summer of 2012 and now has the largest draft beer system (202 taps) in the Lone Star State. Its smokehouse is home to the first-ever whole hog BBQ in Texas and its sausage kitchen makes an estimated 2,000 lbs of fresh sausage every week.

Banger's is hosting a luau-themed event with Whole Hog BBQ, meats, exclusive local beer collaborations, and heavy barrels from its cellar.

The event is Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 79, 81, and 81 ½ Rainey Street.

10 local breweries and one cidery have teamed up with Banger's for one-off beverages just for the event. The collaborators include:

Austin Beerworks

Fairweather Cider Co.

Hold Out Brewing

Independence Brewing Co.

Meanwhile Brewing

Pinthouse Brewing

Roughhouse Brewing

Southern Heights Brewing Co.

Vista Brewing

Zilker Brewing Co.

Banger's is also going into its beer cellar, one of the largest in Texas, to select some kegs to showcase. It's something they do every anniversary. Below is this year's selection:

(512) Brewing - Whiskey Barrel-Aged Double Pecan Porter (2021)

Real Ale Brewing Co. - Imperium Periscum (2018)

Avery Brewing Co. - Mephistopheles (2015)

Avery Brewing Co. - Plank’d (2018)

Brooklyn Brewery - Black Ops (2018)

Clown Shoes Beer - Luchador en Fuego (2021)

Deschutes The Abyss: Port (2019)

Firestone Walker Brewing Co. - Tequila Sunrise (2020)

Founders Brewing Co. - Kentucky Breakfast Stout: Espresso (2019)

Goose Island - Bourbon County Brand Stout (2018)

Great Divide - Barrel-Aged Yeti (2019)

The Bruery - So Happens It’s Tuesday (2020)

Bites will include a mango papaya whole hog sandwich, pit baked luau beans, grilled SPAM sliders, and a Big Kahuna smoked wild boar sausage.

There will be live music from Mike Donello & The New Essentials, Kainoa & The Blue Water Band, Heavy Mellow, and King Pelican.

Guests will also get to play some special games including: