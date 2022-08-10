Austin Runners Club launches program to help community stay active, healthy

article

Austin Runners Club has been helping people get in stride since 1974 with its mission to build a healthier and more active community.

It's looking to expand on that mission with the launch of its "New to Running" program. It kicks off on August 15 and ARC is inviting those new to the sport, or those who've been sidelined for a while, to join.

The program is a structured program led by club volunteers and coaches who offer support and guidance to participants as they work toward the goal of running the 2022 Daisy Dash 5K.

Runners meet weekly for a group workout. Central location meets Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and North location meets Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

ARC merged with Marathon Kids in 2022 to expand programs and services. It has six affiliated running groups that meet all over the city and are open and free to the public.

The organization produces several events like Zilker Relays, Daisy Dash 5k / 10k / Kids Mile, Decker Challenge Half Marathon and Kids Mile, Deck the Halls 5k, and it hosts the popular distance program: Distance Challenge.

The Distance Challenge incorporates six local races: CASA Superhero 5K, Daisy Dash 10k, Run for the Water 10 miler, Decker Challenge Half Marathon, 3M Half Marathon, and the Ascension Austin Marathon and Half Marathon. Upon completion of all six races, the DC Finishers receive their coveted Distance Challenger jacket at the finisher’s party.

For more information and to become a member of ARC you can go here.