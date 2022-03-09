Austin safe, inclusive city for transgender youth & families, officials proclaim

Austin and Travis County officials are making a proclamation today to declare Austin as a safe and inclusive city for transgender families and the LBGTQA+ community. It comes after Governor Greg Abbott's recent directive which labels gender-affirming care as child abuse.

A news conference is being held at 9 a.m. to make the declaration. Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Austin State Representative Gina Hinojosa, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza, Gin Pham with the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT), and Ash Hall, TX Legislature Consultant & Non-binary Advocate are all expected to be in attendance.

A legal battle over Abbott's directive to investigate parents of transgender kids is intensifying. Civil rights groups have sued, and the state is fighting back.

Recently a state judge blocked Texas' child protection agency from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager who received gender-affirming medical care, citing the "irreparable injury" they would likely suffer. District Judge Amy Clark Meachum's ruling does not stop the agency from opening investigations into other families in similar situations.

