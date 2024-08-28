Austin Eagle Scout earns all 138 badges in her troop

One teenager in West Austin made her scout troops proud as she rose through the ranks. While most girls her age were learning to drive, she earned much more than her license.

Sixteen-year-old Caroline Newby earned all 138 merit badges in Troop 72.

"It's really struck me that just under 600 people have done this throughout the entire history of scouting," said Caroline Newby. "It's definitely a big deal for me."

Newby has the badges to prove it, too.

David Howell is the assistant scoutmaster and one of the founders of Troop 72.

"Caroline has always been one of those scouts that you just sort of knew was going to do it all and go all the way," said David Howell. "She has consistently upheld the highest traditions of scouts, and we're all very proud of her."

With humility, Newby said she would not have been able to complete these tasks on hard work alone.

"It was definitely an uphill battle for a lot of them, but without the people around me like my parents, my scoutmasters, my fellow scouts, I wouldn't have been able to get any of it done," stated Newby. "I mean, hard work on my part, but so much encouragement on theirs."

The teenager credits her support system for helping her rise through the ranks.

"Caroline put in a huge amount of work to do that," said Howell. "We acknowledge, too, that her parents put in a lot of work."

Former scoutmaster Paula Ables shared the excitement surrounding the rare accomplishment in scouting.

"Her very last one she completed two weeks ago was the backpacking merit badge, which is one of the hardest ones," said Paula Ables. "We're super excited for her for finishing all of them."

Newby's parents even went with her to earn the very last badge.

"We had so much fun and three extra backpacking trips, two with my mom and one with my dad," said Newby.

Behind each badge are the skills, relationships, and memories that will last a lifetime. With an impressive resume, she plans to stay in Texas after high school and go to college to become a veterinarian.