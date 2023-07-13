Houston man found traveling in Fayette County with pills, mushrooms, marijuana
ELLINGER, Texas - A Houston man is facing multiple drug possession charges after a Fayette County traffic stop uncovered pills, mushrooms and marijuana in his vehicle.
34-year-old James Banks was arrested on multiple charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance following the July 12 traffic stop, says the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle in the Ellinger area and spoke with the driver, identified as Banks.
FCSO says the deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search, which uncovered:
- 215 grams of Xanax pills
- 38 grams of mushrooms
- Multiple bags of marijuana
- 1 bag of Hydrocodone pills
(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
Banks was arrested and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center in La Grange for booking.