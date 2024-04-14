Firefighter injured in house fire in NE Austin: AFD

A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Northeast Austin.

Austin fire crews responded to the fire in the 7300 block of Berkman Drive near Coronado Hills Drive on Sunday, April 14.

The firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the response and was taken by ATCEMS to the hospital just before 3 p.m.

MORE AUSTIN NEWS

AFD says someone had been reported inside the home at the time of the fire, which led to an "aggressive primary search under heavy fire conditions." However, no occupants were found.