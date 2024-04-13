Person rescued from Lady Bird Lake near Rainey Street: ATCEMS

Medics rescued a person from Lady Bird Lake near Rainey Street on Saturday, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS said that a person was pulled from the water near East Avenue, which is near the Rainey Street entertainment district.

Medics reported that the person was breathing but unconscious.

Medics transported the adult patient to Dell Seton, saying that his injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

This comes after a body was found in Lady Bird Lake on Saturday morning.