TxDOT tries to beat Texas heat with early start for road crews

At this time of year, the heat coming off asphalt can easily reach 120 degrees by early afternoon. To avoid the health risk associated with high temperatures, TxDOT has modified the work schedule for road crews.

"We do recognize that we've had a string of 100-plus-degree days. And so we have changed our schedules a little bit. We're starting earlier in some cases so that we can finish before the extreme heat, the high temperature of the afternoon. So sometimes that's an hour, sometimes 2 hours early," said TxDOT spokesperson Brad Wheelis.

Many of the TxDOT road crews' jobs involve repairing signs, patching potholes and fixing guardrails. The past few weeks, it’s been so hot that touching metal can blister a bare hand.

"Yeah, that was a little shock. They provide us with gloves, so you can even feel the heat coming through the gloves and their leather gloves. So, yeah, that was a little bit unexpected," said John Rodriguez, TxDOT crew member.

Protective clothing is provided to TxDOT road crews, like long sleeve and short sleeve material designed to cool the skin, and sun shields for hard hats.

Maintenance buildings also have ice machines and fans to cool down garage areas, and water containers are also on vehicles.

"We also have electrolytes so that we can replenish those as needed. But we take breaks often because it's necessary in this extreme heat," said Wheelis.

Hydration starts before reaching a job site, even before clocking in, according to crew member Steve Castro.

"Just making sure I'm staying hydrated the day before, the day of just making sure I'm eating a snack before I go out, so I don't have an empty stomach out there to get sick," said Castro.

Crews can also bring something provided by OSHA, a smartphone app that provides real time conditions. It rates the heat index from caution, to warning, to danger. It also has tips on precautions and what to do in an emergency.

Heat stress can be gradual and that can cause on-the-job accidents. That kind of threat is a reason why TxDOT’s prevention strategy is not limited to equipment and clothing, it also includes teammates.

"Our crew members have a buddy system. They're always looking at their fellow crew members to make sure they're not showing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, like slurred speech or moving slower. Some of those symptoms that, sweating profusely, not sweating, like they should be doing. So they're trained to look for those signs. And we have the buddy system in place because you're not always going to recognize that you are slurring your speech or that you the symptoms are coming on," said Wheelis.

The CDC has information about heat related risks and ways to beat the heat. You can also view OSHA heat standards here.