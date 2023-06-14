Over 2,300 people experiencing homelessness in Austin, ECHO says

In 2023’s Point In Time (PIT) count, led by the Ending Community Homeless Coalition (ECHO), 2,374 homeless people were accounted for.

Out of that number, 1,108 homeless people were in shelters and 1,266 were unhoused.

PIT counts for homeless:

2017- 2036

2018- 2147

2019- 2255

2020- 2506

2023- 2374

Usually, homeless populations are concentrated in the city’s center. This year, the population was spread out with the largest concentration of homeless people in the downtown area and South Austin seeing the largest increase.

"There is a larger spread of folks also identified in North Austin, in Southwest Austin, and there's just a higher concentration of folks farther from the city core," said Claire Burrus, Research and Evaluation Manager with Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO).

ECHO leaders also mentioned the 699 homeless people in jail the night of the PIT count who were not accounted for.

MORE HOMELESS CRISIS COVERAGE:

"These 700 individuals accounted for 31% of the total population in the jail that night and, from speaking to the Sheriff's Office, this is the highest percentage that they've seen in the last 10 or 15 years," said Akram al-Turk, Research and Evaluation director with Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO)

It was also discovered 42% of homeless people said this was their first time experiencing homelessness.

The City of Austin's Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey also presented what is being done to address the homeless issue. She said the main project is the HEAL Initiative.

Since the HEAL Initiative began in 2021, there have been 12 encampment cleanups with one happening currently at Gaines Creek. There have been almost 500 people moved into bridge shelters and a total of 186 people moved into permanent housing.