Austin residents eager to enter 2023 with celebrations downtown

Streets in downtown Austin started to get busy with residents eager to enter the new year, hours before 2022 ended.

"I'm looking for a new job, so I want to get a new one and stick to that and kind of build good habits, stuff that is easy to maintain," says Priscilla.

"Definity traveling that is something that I want to do this year I want to see quiet a few states this year," says Riley.

"I'm trying I go out with friends and try to see some fireworks," says Rafael Arriaga.

The city of Austin is hosting their annual New Year's Eve celebration at Auditorium Shores, where people can enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, and a firework show that will start at midnight to welcome in 2023.

X Crèm dessert shop on East 6th Street is excited to celebrate their first New Year's Eve with the Austin community. They will be open until 2 a.m. with special champagne cocktails and a live DJ from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. X Crèm will have a $5 bubble waffle special all day as well.

"We will be having some specialty cocktails that are going to be new. We also have champagne jello shots that are elderberry flavored," says co-owner Olivia Adams.

Drop Kick Bar will also be joining on the celebrations. "Tonight, we're celebrating with a glass of bubbles for everybody that comes in and join us for New Year's," says executive chef Diego Cantu.

While many people are ready to say goodbye 2022 and hello 2023, they look back at what was their favorite memory this year.

"I would say probably the launch of the bar here, because that was just such an exciting night. We had been waiting so long to be able to do that," says Adams.

"I think my favorite memory of 2022, um, probably like. I don't know it just hanging out with my family, hanging out with my cousins," says Arriaga.

"When I got to go to the Weeknd concert. I think that was August. It was really fun," says Priscilla.