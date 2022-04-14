City of Austin offering free online classes for Small Business Week

National Small Business Week runs May 2-5 and celebrates "the resiliency and tenacity of America's entrepreneurs who are doing their part to power our nation's historic economic comeback," says the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The City of Austin is partaking in this celebration by offering numerous free business classes for Austin Small Business Week, which runs May 2-6. The city's Economic Development department says it is committed to providing opportunities and resources to small businesses to help them grow and prosper.

The week will kick off with its first class and award session, ‘State of Small Business and Austin Small Business Awards' at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 2. Several workshops, webinars, panels, and discussions will be available throughout the week.

Closing the week will be ‘The Art of Goal Setting’ at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 6.

The City of Austin Economic Development Department will continue offering free classes following the end of Austin Small Business Week. To view a full schedule of events, click here.

