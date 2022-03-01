Austin-Travis County down to Stage 3 COVID risk-based guidelines

Austin-Travis County has moved down to Stage 3 of Austin Public Health's COVID risk-based guidelines.

District 2 Austin City Councilwoman Vanessa Fuentes posted about the change on social media. Fuentes said indoor masking is still recommended until the end of the Spring festival season.

The move comes about a week after the area had gone down to Stage 4 as officials said they were seeing a decline in infections and an improved Community Transmission Rate (CTR). Officials are still encouraging residents to stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations and also remind people that regardless of vaccination status or stage, individuals need to continue to follow the additional requirements of local businesses, venues, and schools.

The Risk-Based Guidelines correlate with five distinct stages of risk for Austin-Travis County and are not changes to local rules or regulations for businesses; they are guidelines and recommendations for individual actions and behaviors based on levels of risk of exposure in the community, says APH. Everyone should continue to follow any additional requirements put in place by local businesses, venues and schools regardless of stage or an individual's vaccination status.

Stage 3 recommendations

For vaccinated individuals: Participate in indoor private gatherings with precautions, and in outdoor gatherings without precautions. High-risk individuals may dine with precautions, while low-risk individuals may dine without precautions. Shopping may be done without precautions, while travel may be done with precautions.

For unvaccinated individuals: People are advised to wear a mask for indoor and outdoor activities and to avoid them if they are high risk unless it's essential. That also applies to travel, dining, and shopping.

APH vaccine and testing information

People can find vaccine providers using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or by texting their zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.

APH clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing without appointment, although creating an account online in advance saves time. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 or go online.

Those who are asymptomatic or experiencing minor symptoms may inquire about testing options by calling 2-1-1 or 877-541-7905, or by visiting 211texas.org.

