Austin Water partially lifts boil water notice for some residents

Austin Water has partially lifted a boil water notice for its Central Pressure Zone. The notice remains in effect for other areas.

Those in the Central Pressure Zone no longer need to boil water to drink, cook, and make ice because officials say the water quality meets all regulatory standards in this zone.

Below is the updated map from Austin Water as of 6 a.m. (CT) on February 22. You can see if the notice has been lifted where you live here.

Officials say those with the notice lifted should flush household pipes, ice makers, water fountains, etc. prior to using for drinking or cooking. Flushing simply means letting the water run to ensure that there is fresh water flowing through your pipes. The are the guidelines officials ask you to follow for flushing:

Run all cold water faucets in your home for one minute

To flush automatic ice makers, make three batches of ice and discard

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle

Austin Water had issued a citywide boil water notice on February 17 due to power loss at the agency's largest water treatment facility.

Residents still under the notice are asked to boil water to a vigorous rolling boil, then boil for two minutes. Instead of boiling, Austinites can purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers under the boil water notice are advised to follow these directions, says Austin Water.

If you're unable to find water at stores, the City of Austin is distributing free water at 10 sites across the city today.